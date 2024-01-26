How to watch the Royal Rumble: Is the WWE live stream on Netflix?

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024: One of the biggest WWE shows of the year takes place this weekend. Here’s how to watch it live in the UK.

It’s been a big (and also traumatic) week for WWE. Firstly it signed a $5 billion deal with Netflix to air its content live, starting with some territories including the UK from January 2025.

And the less said about the latest Vince McMahon revelations the better, right? At least the week is ending in a positive manner with one of the biggest and most storied events in the wrestling calendar.

The annual Royal Rumble premium live event is often the most thrilling of the year and the 2024 installment promises to be one for the ages.

There’s huge intrigue over who will be crowned the winner of the 30-man over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble match; with Cody Rhodes, the recently-returned CM Punk, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the red hot Drew McIntyre, Mr. Money In The Bank Damien Priest all vying for success. And don’t count out Main Event Jey Uso, either. There’s also rumours of a surprise entrant and it could be a Great One.

The women’s Rumble match is equally intriguin; with Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bayley, Bianca Belair and plenty of others looking to stake their claim for a WrestleMania championship match.

The frenetic nature of the matches, the countdown to new entrants every 90 seconds, the often-shocking returns, and the drama of seeing the winner point to that WrestleMania sign all contribute to what is arguably the most exciting WWE event in existence. There’s also Roman Reigns defending the WWE Undisputed Championship in a Fatal Four Way match to be considered too!

But amidst all the recent upheaval of where WWE content will be housed in the future, there’s a little confusion over where to watch. So here’s how to watch the Royal Rumble on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Royal Rumble start time

The main Royal Rumble card starts at 1am UK time on the night of Saturday January 27. Strictly speaking, that’s Sunday January 28, but you get the idea. We prefer the Saturday night PPVs because getting up on a Monday morning after staying up til gone 4am is a bugger.

There’ll be a Royal Rumble pre-show to enjoy too, which starts at midnight UK time.

Is the Royal Rumble on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch the 2024 Royal Rumble on Netflix.

If you caught the just of the announcement this week, the main takeaway might be “WWE is on Netflix now.” That will be the case from January 2025 when RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the monthly premium live events will switch to the streaming platform in the UK. Essentially, Netflix will replace the WWE Network from that point on.

How to watch the Royal Rumble in the UK

For now, it’s “as you were” in the UK. The Royal Rumble will, as usual be screened on the WWE Network. If you don’t have a live subscription, you can sign up here for £9.99 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.