How to watch The King’s Speech 2023 on TV and online

The King’s Christmas message will see millions of Brits gather around the telly to watch the monarch’s traditional address to the nation. Here’s how to watch The King’s Speech.

While 2022 saw the first King’s Speech was the first broadcast in the UK since the 1950s, this will be the second instalment of King Charles III’s musings on December 25.

While last year’s speech was somewhat focused on the recent passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the 2023 version of the speech will likely focus on the challenges facing the nation following another tough year in the UK.

The ongoing cost of living crisis will mean a much leaner Christmas for many Brits, while Charles’ own passion pertaining to the thread of climate change is likely to receive a mention too. He could also touch on his own coronation as King earlier this year, while the King is expected to look forward to the year ahead.

Regardless of the contents, according to reports, Charles has taken a completely solo approach to penning the speech without help from his advisors.

How to watch The King’s Speech online

The tradition of Christmas speech from the King or Queen dates all the way back to Charles’ great grandfather, George V, who first delivered a radio address to the nation in 1932. These days, there are loads of ways to watch The King’s Speech on TV and online and listen to it on the radio.

The traditional home of BBC One will likely be where most people tune in at 3:00pm UK time on December 25. It’s also on BBC Two, online at BBC iPlayer and on BBC Radio Four (and the extension BBC Sounds app. Viewers can also tune in on ITV 1 and Sky 1 in the UK.

Channel 4, as usual, will broadcast an alternative Christmas message. This week the broadcaster announced it’ll be delivered by the beloved actor, comic and writer Stephen Fry.