How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 in the UK

The Handmaid’s Tale has officially made it to its fifth season. Here’s how you can watch along with the Primetime Emmy award-winning show.

The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most popular shows on TV at the moment, coming back for its fifth and penultimate season this year. This means that season six will officially wrap up the show.

The fourth season ended on a major cliffhanger that many fans are looking to resolve, making the fifth season something you don’t want to miss.

If you want to know how you can watch the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as a small, spoiler-free catch-up on what the show is about, make sure to keep reading.

Where can I watch The Handmaid’s Tale?

For American viewers, the first episode of The Handmaid’s Tale began airing on Hulu on September 14.

Unfortunately, it’s a little trickier for UK fans to tune into the show this year. Over in the US, you can catch the show on Hulu as it airs, but it’s currently unavailable across the pond.

The show will be available on Channel 4, though there is no release date yet, meaning that fans will have to wait around. The last four seasons are also available on Amazon Prime, suggesting that the fifth season will eventually make its way to the streaming platform, too.

We’ll be sure to update this article once we know the release dates for Channel 4.

What is The Handmaid’s Tale about?

The Handmaid’s Tale focuses on the dystopian world of Gilead, a totalitarian society that used to be the United States of America. In this world, women are treated as the property of the state and have lost their rights.

The show follows on the character of June; a woman living in Gilead who is married to an officer. We see June as she is forced to live in this world and obey her husband, along with the myriad of other female characters that are oppressed in Gilead.

If you’re interested in checking out the trailer for the fifth season, you can watch it below.