How to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 live and online for free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch the Women’s World Cup: The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand gets underway imminently. Here’s how to watch for free on TV and online.

Are you ready for the biggest Women’s World Cup yet? The tournament in Australia and New Zealand gets underway on July 20.

The co-host nation Australia – led by Chelsea’s Sam Kerr – are fancied (17/2), while the two-time defending champions United States remain the strong tournament favourites (5/2).

However, all eyes will be on England’s Lionesses following their historic Euro 2022 triumph on home soil last summer. They’re second favourite behind the Americans at 4/1, while Spain and Germany are also among the well-backed nations.

The tournament is expanding from the 24 to 32 teams for the first time, matching the format of the the men’s event with eight groups of four playing each other before the top 16 teams advance to the knockout stages.

Here’s how to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on the best TVbest smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. 

How to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 on free TV and online

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be shown in its entirety on free-to-air television in the UK with all 64 games being shown live on BBC or ITV. You’ll also be able to watch on the BBC iPlayer and ITV X streaming portals on the web and via the respective mobile apps.

The opening fixture is co-host New Zealand vs Norway on Thursday July 20, is on BBC One and iPlayer with coverage starting at 7:30am UK time ahead of an 8:30am kick off.

Next up, it’s Australia vs Republic of Ireland (also on July 20) which is on ITV 1 and ITV X. Coverage starts at 10:15am. That game kicks off at 11:00am UK time.

For fans of the Lionesses, England get their campaign underway against Haiti on Saturday July 22. That game is also on ITV 1 and ITV X with coverage starting at 9:40am ahead of the 10:30am kick off.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Key Dates

July 20: Opening ceremony and first game New Zealand vs Norway (8:00am UK time, ITV) and Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11:00am UK time, ITV)
July 22: England vs Haiti (10:30am UK time, ITV)
July 28: England vs Denmark (10:30am UK time, BBC)
August 1: China vs England (12:00pm UK time, ITV)
August 15-16: World Cup semi-finals (time TBC, BBC)
August 20: World Cup Final (11:00am UK time, BBC and ITV)

Is the Women’s World Cup available in 4K UHD?

Unfortunately not. While the men’s tournament was available in 4K on BBC before Christmas, the women’s tournament will not be coming to the BBC iPlayer in 4K UHD. So, we’ll have to put up with HD.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

