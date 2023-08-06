How to watch the Community Shield for free: Arsenal vs Man City live stream

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: The Community Shield is this weekend as Man City take on Arsenal at Wembley. Here’s how to watch the season’s curtain raiser for free.

The Community Shield traditionally sees the Premier League winners take on the FA Cup winners to get the new top flight season underway. The trouble is Man City, in all their sportswashing glory, won both last season. They can’t play themselves, so Arsenal, the Premier League runners up are stepping into the void.

For a while last season it looked as if Arsenal were going to push Manchester City all the way, but the Gunners tired as the season went on and just ran out of gas in the finishing straight.

This season may be different. The flagship signing of the summer is Declan Rice, the England midfielder Arsenal spent a reported £105 million on was accompanied by Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. Arsenal may just have a little more depth in key areas as they look to go one better and bring home the Premier League title for the first time in 20 years.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Offer The PS5 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales just hit a ridiculously low price, so if you don’t already own it, now’s the time to treat yourself. Amazon

£69.99 at launch

Now £21.99 View Deal

It’s been business as usual for Man City this summer, spending upwards of £77m on their key summer target Joško Gvardiol the RB Leipzig centre half. The treble-winners are the big favourites to retain their Premier League title, even with Arsenal’s young Gunners continuing their rise.

The Community Shield (née Charity Shield) can offer a few clues before the season gets underway, but last year Liverpool beat Man City in this fixture and look how that worked out for the reds.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time

The Community Shield takes place on Sunday August 6 with kick-off at 4:00pm UK time. The game is being played at the national stadium, Wembley, in London.

How to Arsenal vs Man City on TV and online

Hooray! This game is on free to air TV in the UK. You can watch on ITV 1 and the ITV X streaming platform with coverage starting at 3:15pm ahead of the 4:00pm kick off.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.