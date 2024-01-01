How to watch the College Football Playoffs: Michigan vs Alabama UK live stream

How to stream Michigan vs Alabama in the UK: The College Football Playoffs semi-finals are tonight with the Crimson Tide in action. Can anyone stop ‘Bama? Here’s how to watch live in the UK.

The controversy over how Alabama was once again elected to play in the NCAA College Football Playoffs at the expense of undefeated Florida State not withstanding, this is a seriously juicy semi-final match up.

Nick Sabin’s Crimson Tide are going for a seventh National Championship under his leadership, but will need to get past the undefeated Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl if they’re going to play for the big prize.

However, Jim Harbaugh’s squad hasn’t been a beacon of integrity for all the winning it has managed during the 2023 season. Harbaugh was suspended for three games after the Big Ten conference ruled the team violated the league’s sportsmanship policy over stealing the signs of opposition teams, via illegal scouting. That meant the Wolverines had a better chance of knowing what play was coming. Big advantage in the ol’ gridiron that.

Either way, the fair play-loving neutrals will probably be hoping to see the winner of tonight’s Texas vs Washington emerge victorious in next Monday night’s Final.

Both games are live in the UK. Here’s how to watch the College Football Playoffs semi-finals on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Michigan vs Alabama kick-off time

The Rose Bowl, Michigan vs Alabama kicks-off at 10:00pm in the UK. The game is being played in Pasadena, California.

That will be followed by Texas vs Washington in the Sugar Bowl. You’re gonna have to stay up a little later to watch that one though. That’s at 1:45am UK time.

How to watch Michigan vs Alabama on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to the College Football Playoffs this year. Sky Sports NFL is doing the hosting from 10pm, with Sky Sports Main Event is joining the party at 11pm.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.