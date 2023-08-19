How to watch Spain vs England: Stream Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup Final for free

How to watch Spain vs England: History awaits for the Lionesses on Sunday as they face Spain in an all-European World Cup Final. Here’s how to stream the game for free.

The European Champions are one game from becoming World Champions. Serina Weigman’s all-conquering Lionesses will face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup Final as they attempt the incredible double.

The nation will come to a standstill on Sunday morning after an England football team reached a World Cup Final for the first time since 1966. The Lionesses have the opportunity to further cement their place in history and, arguably, outstrip the achievements of any England men’s football team.

The big question for Weigman, following the midweek semi-final defeat of Australia, is whether to recall star player Lauren James who is available for selection once again. James was suspended for two games after a straight red card in the last 16 game against Nigeria.

However her replacement Ella Toone deputised well against the Aussies, scored in both the quarter-final and semi-final and will be hopeful of keeping her spot.

Spain beat Sweden (conquerers of the United States) in the semis, the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and hammered Switzerland in the Round of 16. However, they also suffered a heavy defeat to Japan in the group stages, so there’s plenty of encouragement for the Lionesses.

We’re counting down to the biggest England football game since 1966. Here’s how to watch Spain vs England for free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Spain vs England kick-off time

Spain vs England in the Women’s World Cup Final kicks off at 11:00am UK time on Sunday August 20. The game takes place in Sydney at Stadium Australia (fka the Olympic Stadium), which is where England played the quarter-final and semi-final.

How to Spain vs England on TV and online

The entire Women’s World Cup has aired on free to air TV in the UK, which is nice. For the final you’ll get your choice of channel and can watch on BBC or ITV. Of course nobody actually chooses to watch the ITV coverage, but it’s always nice to have the option.

On BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform with coverage starting at 9:40am ahead of the 11:00am kick off.

On ITV 1 and ITV X, coverage starts at 9:25am for a slightly longer build-up to the big game.

