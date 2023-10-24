How to watch Sevilla vs Arsenal: Champions League live stream and free audio

Sevilla vs Arsenal Live Stream: The Champions League is back with a massive Group B game that sees Arsenal travel to Sevilla for a tough-looking tie. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online and listen for free.

Arsenal’s return to the Champions League has been a mixed bag thus far. A dominant win at home to PSV was followed-up by a humbling in Lens of Lige 1. Now comes potentially the toughest tie of the whole group – a trip to Europa League kings, Sevilla of Spain.

The club has a remarkable record in the secondary tournament, having lifted the Europa League a whopping seven times since 2006. Despite a poor domestic season, the Europa League win in 2023 got Sevilla into the Champions League and the club now hopes to transfer that form into the elite realm.

However, the it’s once again proving to be a tough La Liga season with Sevilla sitting in 13th after ten games, with only two wins to their name.

Conversely, Arsenal look to be readying a title challenge once again. They sit just two points off the top of the table, having finally beaten Manchester City in a league game earlier this month. Progress in Europe will be seen as essential for Arsenal fans too and a win in Seville tonight will represent a massive leap towards the knockout stages and those glamour ties Gunners fans have missed out on in recent years.

So, here’s how to settle in after work to watch Sevilla vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Sevilla vs Arsenal kick-off time

Sevilla vs Arsenal kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday October 24. The game is being played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

How to Sevilla vs Arsenal on TV and online

Previously, the Champions League games have been on BT Sport. However, BT Sport has now been rebranded as TNT Sports, following a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sevilla vs Arsenal coverage starts at 7:45pm UK time on TNT Sports 1.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, your deal may have rolled over. If you’re already a BT customer you can get TNT Sports at no extra cost. There are also offers for BT broadband ant EE mobile customers.

You can also watch through the TNT Sports add-on through the Discovery Plus streaming service. For that, you’ll need Discovery Plus Premium.

Follow this link to sign up for TNT Sports You can also order through TV providers like Virgin and Sky. There are Discovery Plus apps for mobile, connected TVs and you can also watch online.

How to listen to Sevilla vs Arsenal for free

You can listen to the game for free on Talksport. You can access the live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.