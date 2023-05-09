How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City: The Champions League semi-finals get underway as the holders Real host Man City in the first leg. Here’s how to watch online and listen for free.

Could this finally be Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s year in the Champions League? What’s being viewed as the de facto final sees City visit Real Madrid (no disrespect to the Milan clubs), who know a thing or too about getting the job done in this competition.

The 14-times holders knocked Manchester City out at the same stage last season in the most dramatic fashion and went on to vanquish Liverpool in the final.

This year, it’s the other way around. The King’s Club has already vanquished Liverpool (and, as it did last season, Chelsea) on the way to the semis and City are next on the way to retaining ol’ Big Ears.

City, once again, are the slight favourites to advance, but you bet against Real Madrid at your peril in this competition. Real have home advantage in the first leg and will hope to build a healthy lead ahead of the second leg a week tomorrow.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Man City in the Champions League on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Real Madrid Man City kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Man City kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday May 9. The game is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Real Madrid vs Man City for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Real Madrid vs Man City live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers.