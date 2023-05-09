 large image

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City: Champions League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City: The Champions League semi-finals get underway as the holders Real host Man City in the first leg. Here’s how to watch online and listen for free.

Could this finally be Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s year in the Champions League? What’s being viewed as the de facto final sees City visit Real Madrid (no disrespect to the Milan clubs), who know a thing or too about getting the job done in this competition.

The 14-times holders knocked Manchester City out at the same stage last season in the most dramatic fashion and went on to vanquish Liverpool in the final.

This year, it’s the other way around. The King’s Club has already vanquished Liverpool (and, as it did last season, Chelsea) on the way to the semis and City are next on the way to retaining ol’ Big Ears.

City, once again, are the slight favourites to advance, but you bet against Real Madrid at your peril in this competition. Real have home advantage in the first leg and will hope to build a healthy lead ahead of the second leg a week tomorrow.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Man City in the Champions League on the best TVbest smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Real Madrid Man City kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Man City kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday May 9. The game is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want. 

How to listen to Real Madrid vs Man City for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Real Madrid vs Man City live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

