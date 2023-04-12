How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Champions League quarter-final live stream details are here as Real host Chelsea. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

The winners of the last two Champions League tournaments meet again in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition with (in all likelihood) Manchester City in prospect in the semi-finals.

These teams famously met at the same stage of the 2022 tournament with Madrid emerging victorious in a quite extraordinary tie that set the Spaniard’s up for a record 14th European Cup win, eradicating Man City and Liverpool along the way.

It looks like Madrid will have to do the same this year, if they are to add to that tally this season, having already accounted for Liverpool in the last 16 last month and with City winning 3-0 over Bayern Munich in the first leg last night.

Chelsea have Frank Lampard, who won the Champions League with Chelsea as a player, back in the manager’s seat following the sacking of Graham Potter. He’ll go up against his former boss Carlo Ancelotti who won the tournament as a manager and a player and has more winners medals than anyone else. Quite the managerial mismatch.

Madrid swatted Liverpool aside in the last round and Chelsea’s current state would suggest the King’s Club will have few problems here with the Blues. However, the Stamford Bridge club will be desperate to get a result to bring back to London for the second leg.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea kick-off time

Real Madrid kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday April 12. The game is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Real Madrid vs Chelsea for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Real vs Chelsea live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.