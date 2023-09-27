How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: EFL Cup live stream channel guide

How to stream Newcastle vs Manchester City: The EFL Cup third-round game is live on TV tonight. Here’s how to watch live online and listen for free.

On-the-rise Saudi-owned Newcastle United may have looked at the EFL Cup (aka the Carabao Cup to use the sponsors name) as a great opportunity to end the club’s 68-year wait for a domestic trophy.

However, a spanner was immediately thrown into the works with the draw throwing up reigning Premier League champions and 8-time League Cup winners Manchester City.

Abu Dhabi-owned City, given the strength of their squad and ability to rotate and still field a world class XI, have been dominant in this tournamnet in recent years, lifting the trophy in 2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, and 2020/21.

Newcastle will likely require a performance akin to the 8-0 drubbing of Sheffield United at the weekend if they’re to progress to Round 4 and hopefully an easier tie.

Here’s how to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City (aka ‘Oil Clasico’) on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Newcastle vs Man City kick-off time

Newcastle vs Man City in the EFL Cup 3rd Round kicks off at 8:00pm on Wednesday September 27. The game is being hosted by St. James Park in Newcastle.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to the EFL Cup once again this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7:00pm UK time.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Newcastle vs Man City for free

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary on Newcastle vs Man City. You can join the coverage here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.