How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: Premier League live stream

How to stream Newcastle vs Arsenal: One of the Premier League games of the weekend sees Newcastle United travel to Arsenal. Here’s how to watch the game.

Newcastle and Arsenal had contrasting fortunes in the EFL Cup in midweek. Both fielded understrength sides away at Premier League opposition. Arsenal lost 3-1 at West Ham. Newcastle routed Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

There’ll be no resting players this Saturday as two Champions League teams with big aspirations meet at St. James Park.

Arsenal can go ahead of Tottenham with a win, and back to the top of the Premier League, while Newcastle can edge closer to the top four with a triumph.

Arsenal have won 19 of their last 22 games against Newcastle and the Magpies are facing somewhat of an injury crisis with eight senior players on the sidelines. However, Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 6 league games.

It’s all set up for a cracking encounter on Saturday evening. Here’s how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Newcastle vs Arsenal kick-off time

Newcastle vs Arsenal in the Premier League kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday November 4. The game is being played at St. James Park in Newcastle.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to the teatime kick offs in the Premier League this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5:00pm UK time.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Newcastle vs Arsenal

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary on Newcastle vs Arsenal. You can join the coverage here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.