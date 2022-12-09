How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina on free TV and stream live in 4K

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina: Messi’s quest for the World Cup continues as Argentina take on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Here’s how to watch the game and stream in 4K.

The biggest game of the World Cup so far sees the Netherlands take on Holland with a place in the World Cup semi-final against Brazil or Croatia on the line. These two sides have provided some of the most memorable encounters in the history of the tournament, including the 1978 final, which Argentina won on home soil.

20 years later, the France 1998 clash ended win one of the World Cup’s greatest ever goals, with Dennis Bergkamp winning it at the quarter final stage. Argentina would get revenge in 2014, winning a semi-final on penalties.

Of course, Argentina and Messi would lose that final to Germany and thus the game’s biggest prize remains out of the reach of arguably its biggest star.

The Argentinians will look to set-up another semi-final appearance (possibly against Brazil!) but the Dutch have been impressive so far, with wins over the Untied States, Senegal and Qatar.

The Netherlands vs Argentina is a game that will forever get our blood pumping, so we’re excited for this one. Here’s how to watch Netherlands vs Argentina on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

Netherlands vs Holland kick-off time

Netherlands vs Holland kicks-off at 7:00pm UK time on Friday December 9 and is the second of the quarter-final games taking place over Friday and Saturday.

How to watch Netherlands vs Holland live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer steaming service with coverage starting at 6:30pm UK time.

Is Brazil vs South Korea available to watch in 4K?

Yes! The BBC iPlayer is the only place to watch the World Cup in 4K. The Beeb is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K, which details all the ways to stream the tournament.