Here’s how to watch today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer reveal

Activision and Infinity Ward are set to unveil the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today, and you can catch all the action as it happens.

Having been revealed with a bombastic reveal trailer and followed by a few small announcements in previous weeks, tonight we’ll finally see what the Modern Warfare reboot is all about.

This evening’s reveal event will focus on what Infinity Ward is describing as the “multiplayer universe” of Modern Warfare, hinting at something more than the traditional modes and progression we’re all used to.

For the first time in years, Modern Warfare will introduce new engine technology to Call of Duty that will have a profound impact on movement, gunplay and many of the small things we’ve grown accustomed to for so many years.

You can catch all the action as it happens on the company’s Twitch and YouTube channels, with the event itself commencing at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST. It begins with a 30-minute pre-show before things kick off for real.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 25, launching on the latter platform through Activision’s Battlenet client. Unlike last year’s entry, it will have a fully-fledged solo campaign alongside other distinct modes.

We’ll be compiling all the big announcements and reveals here on Trusted Reviews later this week, so if you can’t make tonight’s reveal event, we’ve got you covered.

From what we’ve seen thus far, Modern Warfare seems like a genuinely exciting new vision of a beloved classic, although we’re keen to see how the setting will be taken in our current climate. At least we’ll see the return of Captain Price, and perhaps some other favourites if we’re lucky.

