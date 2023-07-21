How to watch Messi’s Inter Miami debut for free – live stream info here

How to watch Leo Messi’s debut for Inter Miami live stream: Inter Miami play Cruz Azul in the League’s Cup on Friday night. Here’s how to watch Messi make his bow.

The next chapter of Lionel Messi’s career brings him to Inter Miami of Major League Soccer in the United States. The Argentine World Cup winner will play some part in Inter’s Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul of Mexico tonight.

Messi, now 36, is unlikely to start the game, which takes place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at DRV PNK stadium. However, the sell out crowd of over 20,000 will be happy to wait for a glimpse of the former Barcelona man.

Since Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami have also secured the services of Messi’s ex-teammates at the Nou Camp – Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. There are rumours Luis Suarez could join them. Inter are also managed by ex-Barca boss Geraldo ‘Tata’ Martino.

For those unfamiliar with the Leagues Cup, it features every team MLS and Liga MX. Fittingly, this is the opening fixture. Here’s how to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul tonight for free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Messi’s debut kicks-off at 8:00pm Eastern Time on Friday night July 21. The gaming will be played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That’s a 1am UK time on Friday night / Sunday morning.

How to Messi’s Inter Miami debut on TV and online

Apple TV is the place to be for this one. You’ll need an MLS Season Pass subscription in order to watch the game. Fortunately, new and returning customers can get a one month free trial of the service. You can redeem the MLS Season Pass trial here.

The other option is to subscribe for MLS Season Pass for 50% off for the rest of the reason (we’re currently just after the half way point of the regular season with playoffs to come). It’s usually £14.99 a month or £99 for the season.

From here you’ll be able to tune in via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and the Apple TV set top box. You can also watch on the web.

