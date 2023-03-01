How to watch Man United vs West Ham and all FA Cup games for free on TV

How to watch all FA Cup games tonight: Man United vs West Ham headlines the FA Cup action, but you can watch all four ties tonight on UK TV for free.

The FA Cup 5th Round is taking place during midweek, which is quite rare unless we’re talking about replays. There were four games last night with Blackburn, Brighton, Fulham and Man City all booking quarter-final spots.

The other half of the last 8 will be decided tonight. Wednesday night’s action is headlined by a battle between the two Uniteds – Manchester and West Ham. The former is fresh from a first domestic trophy in six years after defeating Newcastle (another United) in the EFL Cup final at the weekend.

Unlimited data on a 24-month iPhone 14 contract Get an iPhone 14 on a 24-month contract with unlimited data for £43 a month, with no up front fee. Fonehouse

Unlimited data

£43 per month View Deal

The Red Devils look to be resurgent once again and with their continued spending power, it could be bad news for the rest of the Premier League’s big boys. West Ham have endured a difficult season following their European exploits and high league finish last term.

The Hammers have been hovering in or above the relegation zone for most of the season and the FA Cup might be a welcome distraction for boss David Moyes as he makes another return to Old Trafford tonight.

Elsewhere, Southampton host Grimsby, Burnley host Fleetwood town, and Sheffield United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Brammal Lane.

The four games tonight are all live with BBC and ITV sharing the broadcasting rights across terrestrial and digital platforms.

We’re all set for a big night of FA Cup action tonight. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Four screens could equal four games if your internet connection can stand up to it!

FA Cup 4th Round kick-off times

The games are staggered somewhat, which is good news if you want to watch an extra half of football tonight. The kick off times (all GMT) are as follows.

Southampton vs Grimsby, 19:15

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town, 19:30

Man United vs West Ham, 19:45

Sheffield United vs Spurs, 19:55

How to watch the FA Cup on television and online?

The FA Cup is once again on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

Southampton vs Grimsby – (ITV 4, ITV X)

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town – (BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app)

Man United vs West Ham – (ITV 1, ITV X)

Sheffield United vs Spurs – (BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app)

You can watch the ITV games on traditional television or stream live on the new ITV X app on mobile devices, the web and smart TVs. Man United vs Grimsby takes centre stage on ITV 1. The same goes for the BBC games. While Sheffield United vs Spurs is live on linear BBC One, the iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport app and website are the venues. Burnley vs Fleetwood Town will be available via the Red Button on your remote too.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend NordVPN for streaming top sport.