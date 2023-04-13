How to watch Man United vs Sevilla: Europa League live stream and free audio

How to watch Man United vs Sevilla in the Europa League. United host Sevilla in the quarter-final first leg. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

Manchester United remain on track for a cup treble in 2023 after scooping the EFL Cup and reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Tonight it’s European commitments as Erik ten Hag’s side look to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

However, they’ll face a longtime foe of English clubs and the English national team in Diego Simeone. His Sevilla side have been a thorn in many Premier League clubs’ European ambitions. The club has won the Europa League / UEFA Cup a record six times and knocked United out in the semis in 2020.

United boss Ten Hag is ready for the challenge. He says. “They have a big reputation winning the Europa League. They won the Europa League most of all clubs in Europe, so that is a magnificent record so we have to be aware of it because that is their target. We are sure 100 per cent motivated to go again. If we want to beat them, we have to play our best football and everyone has to deliver their best performance. When you don’t do it, we have a problem, so we need to be fully focused and fully prepared for this game.”

United will have home field advantage tonight and will seek to capitalise knowing what a hostile environment the amón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville can be.

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Sevilla on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Sevilla kick-off time

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday April 12. The game is being played Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Man United vs Sevilla live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Europa League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Man United vs Sevilla for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the United vs Sevilla live commentary here.

