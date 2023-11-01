How to watch Man United vs Newcastle: EFL Cup live stream

How to stream Man United vs Newcastle: The EFL Cup fourth-round game is live on TV tonight. Here’s how to watch live online and listen for free.

Newcastle United’s reward for dumping Man City out in the last round of the EFL Cup (aka the Carabao Cup to use the sponsors name), is a trip to neighbours Manchester United.

Given Man United’s current form, on-the-rise Saudi-owned Newcastle United must be looking at this as a great opportunity to progress towards ending the club’s 68-year wait for a domestic trophy.

United were soundly beaten by City on Sunday and we’ve had all the usual port mortems since. This is also a repeat of last year’s final, which Man United edged to begin what seemed like it may be a new era of success under manager Eric Ten Hag. It hasn’t proved to be the case though. Shame, that.

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Newcastle on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Man United vs Newcastle kick-off time

Man United vs Newcastle in the EFL Cup 4th Round kicks off at 8:15pm on Wednesday November 1. The game is being hosted by United, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to the EFL Cup once again this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 8:00pm UK time.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Man United vs Newcastle

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary but you can only listen to the second half, after the completion of the West Ham vs Arsenal game. You can join the coverage here.

Watch safely with a VPN

