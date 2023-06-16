How to watch Malta vs England for free: Euro 2024 qualifier live stream

How to watch Malta vs England: The Euro 2024 qualifiers continue into the summer as England travel to Malta. Here’s how to watch the game for free on TV and online in the UK.

Why are we playing international football in mid-June after the most arduous season of many players’ careers due to the winter World Cup and the compressed domestic campaign?

Yet here we are. Malta vs England in a foregone conclusion of a game that for some reason is being played when members of both squads should have their feet up on a sun-lounger somewhere. We’re banking on at least some folks wanting to watch this, hence spending time explaining how to.

Southgate’s bound to play some of the lads who’ve had the most exhausting seasons, like Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, and John Stones, in a game England could probably win without a goalie.

“Everybody is fit,” said Southgate, showing his usual complete lack of regard. “We have got a lot of considerations, particularly the boys who arrived later and are coming off the back of a massive emotional high with the game at the weekend. It’s always complicated, the decisions you have to make. The team has trained really well, the focus has been excellent and we are looking forward to the game.”

Jude Bellingham’s, fresh from a move to Real Madrid but currently injured, won’t play tonight but joined up with the squad earlier this week.

Here’s how to watch Malta vs England tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Malta vs England kick-off time

Malta vs England kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday June 16. The game is being played at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium in Malta

How to Malta vs England on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights to show the game, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. This is the only place to watch the game in the UK tonight and coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00pm.

