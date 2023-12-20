How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: EFL Cup live stream and channel guide

How to stream Liverpool vs West Ham United: The EFL Cup quarter final all-Premier League affair is live on TV tonight. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

The EFL Cup (aka the Carabao Cup, to use the sponsors name) semi-final line-up will be completed tonight when Liverpool take on West Ham tonight in the final quarter finals.

Middlesborough, Fulham, and Chelsea secured their semi-final berths last night – the latter two courtesy of penalty shoot outs – with the Reds and Hammers seeking to join them.

Liverpool are looking to rebound from a disappointing 0-0 draw against a resolute Man United side on Sunday, while West Ham’s Jekyll and Hyde season continued with an impressive 3-0 at home against Wolves.

However, Sunday aside, Liverpool’s home form has been imperious this year and David Moyes has never won a game at Anfield in his long managerial career.

There’s always a first time though and Moyes’ Hammers have the taste for silverware following their impressive triumph in the Europa Conference League last season.

Much will likely depend on how strong the respective managers go in terms of team selection. Liverpool will be hoping to keep key players fresh for the top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal at the weekend. West Ham host Manchester United in the 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs West Ham on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Liverpool vs West Ham kick-off time

Liverpool vs West Ham in the EFL Cup quarter final kicks off at 8:00pm on Wednesday December 20. The game is being hosted by Liverpool and will be played at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to the EFL Cup once again this season. Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Football HD will air the game with coverage starting at 7:30

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Liverpool vs West Ham

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary but you can only listen to the second half, after the completion of the West Ham vs Arsenal game. You can join the coverage here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.