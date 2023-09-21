How to watch LASK vs Liverpool Europa League live stream and free audio

LASK vs Liverpool Live Stream: Liverpool travel to Austria for their Europa League return. Here’s how to watch the early kick-off live on TV and online and listen for free.

Liverpool have reached three of the last six Champions League finals, so it’s a bit of a comedown for the Reds to be mixing it in the Europa League.

However, on the flip side, this is the only major trophy Liverpool are yet to win under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool lost 3-1 in the final in 2016 against Europa League master Sevilla.

It would be seriously satisfying for the reds reinvigorated team to complete the set under the mercurial German boss. And the final is in Dublin this year.

The Europa League group stages also offer the opportunity to give some of the younger players in the squad some game time. The likes of Ben Doak, Jarell Quansah and Stefan Bajcetic are all expected to get solid game time in the tournament this season.

The opponents tonight, Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub or LASK, currently sit third in the Austrian top flight after seven games, five points off leaders RB Salzburg. They’ve been relative mainstays in European competition in the last five years or so, reaching the last 16 of the Europa League in 2019-20. They lost 7-1 on aggregate to Man United on that occasion.

It's an early kick-off in Austria tonight, so here's how to settle in after work to watch LASK vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

LASK vs Liverpool kick-off time

LASK vs Liverpool kicks off at 5:45pm on Thursday September 21. The game is being played at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, Austria.

How to LASK vs Liverpool on TV and online

Previously, the Europa League games have been on BT Sport. However, BT Sport has now been rebranded as TNT Sports, following a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Liverpool vs LASK coverage starts at 5:00pm UK time on TNT Sports 1.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, your deal may have rolled over. If you’re already a BT customer you can get TNT Sports as part of various different offers, from as little as £15 a month, depending on how you get your broadband, who you like to stream with, and more. You can also watch through the Discovery Plus streaming service.

Follow this link to sign up for TNT Sports You can also order through TV providers like BT, Virgin and Sky. There are Discovery Plus apps for mobile, connected TVs and you can also watch online.

How to listen to LASK vs Liverpool for free

You can listen to the game for free on Talksport. You can access the live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.