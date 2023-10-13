How to watch KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis: YouTuber boxing card and stream

How to stream watch KSI vs Tommy Fury: The battle of the influencers takes place on Saturday night. Here’s how to watch the fight in the UK.

Say what you wish about the merits of these boxing cards dominated by social media personalities rather than professional fighters, but they sure are drawing plenty of money among the Gen-Z crowd.

This weekend, Sidemen’s KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka) takes on Tommy Fury, the former Love Island contestant and brother of Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

There’ll be no titles on the line in this one, as it’s an unlicensed six-round affair with pride and social media clout on the line.

The Misfit Boxing Prime card will also see the YouTuber Logan Paul square off against the MMA fighter Dillon Danis in the co-main event.

However, that fight has been thrown into chaos during a press conference brawl where Paul threw a bottle of that Prime slime at his opponent and Danis threw a punch while holding a microphone. Danis is now saying he’ll fight Paul’s brother Jake.

Confusion reigns and, to be fair, it’s all a bit of a circus. Anyway, here’s how to watch the Misfit Boxing Prime card on Saturday night.

Misfit Boxing Prime start time

Main event with ring walks are scheduled for 10:50pm UK time, but the event gets started at 7:00pm UK time on Saturday October 14. The event is taking place at the AO Arena in Manchester.

How to watch Fury vs KSI, Paul vs Danis

The event is being broadcast exclusively on the DAZN streaming service in the UK. You can subscribe to DAZN to watch the event, with monthly tariffs starting at £9.99. You can also buy the event outright for £19.99 on DAZN PPV. The event will also be available on to buy via DAZN PPV on Sky Channel 495 in the UK and Ireland.

You can sign up for a DAZN subscription here to watch the crossover event. You can get your first month of DAZN for £1 when you buy the PPV.

