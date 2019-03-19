How to watch the Google GDC keynote: Project Streaming launch expected

Curious to see what Google has up its sleeve for GDC 2019 (Game Developer Conference)? Well you’re in luck. We’ve created a definitive guide detailing how to watch the Google GDC keynote and what to expect from the company.

When is the Google GDC keynote?

The Google GDC keynote is scheduled to start at 10am PT today, which is 5pm UK time.

How to watch the Google GDC keynote

You can watch the Google GDC keynote on the below Youtube video. If you don’t have time to watch it live the full version of keynote will be available after the keynote on the same URL.

What will Google unveil at GDC?

Google’s expect to unveil a new game “Project Stream” service at GDC that’s similar to Nvidia’s GeForce Now. The company’s been hinting that its been working on ways to stream triple A games to Android and Chrome OS device for months, so the move would make sense.

Google released a teaser “discover a new way to play” on 12 March. The teaser took users to a sign up page that promised updates on “gaming news and offers”. Prior to that Google ran a limited trial showing Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey playing in Chrome browser tab last year. The trial saw the game play at 60 fps in 1080p over a 25Mbps internet connection with zero latency.

The tech works in a similar way to GeForce now, which uses cloud computing to offload the majority of the workload from the local device to remote data centres. This in theory makes the local device little more than a screen to interact with the game and removes the need for expensive hardware to play triple A titles.

This means, if it works, Project Stream could let you play demanding games like Call of Duty or Tomb Raider on Chromebooks and Android devices in the very near future. The only limiter will be your data connection speed.

Data speeds have been a key issue for past attempts to stream triple A games, like OnLive. This is because the information still has to be streamed to the device. The network also has to be stable to avoid latency creeping in. Latency is the delay before data transfers start between devices after they’ve been told to.

Motorola highlighted latency as a key issue when streaming games to mobile devices during a 5G demo at MWC 2019 (Mobile World Conference).

The next gen gigabit-per-second data speeds promised by 5G are expected to help companies offer similar streaming services when it rolls out later this year.

Google’s not the only company experimenting with game streaming tech. Microsoft revealed its own Project xCloud tech earlier in March. The demo saw it stream Forza 4 to a mobile phone.

