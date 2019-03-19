Google is now a game studio – Assassin’s Creed legend to lead Stadia efforts

Google announced the Stadia gaming platform at GDC, but it isn’t only relying on third-party developers to fill its cloud-based streaming service with top titles.

In news that would have stolen the tech headlines on the majority of days, Google has announced it is creating its own game development studio to create titles specifically for the Stadia platform.

The new Stadia Games and Entertainment studio will be led by one of the development community’s most illustrious names; Jade Raymond.

A 15-year-industry veteran, Raymond was instrumental in the creation of the Assassin’s Creed franchise during her time at Ubisoft. She founded Motive Studios for EA, while also worked with Visceral Games for the gaming giant.

While the studio will be working on first party games for Stadia, it will also be instrumental in bringing the Stadia suite of tools to the third-party developer community.

In Google’s keynote, address, Raymond said: “I’m excited to announce that, as the head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, I will not only be bringing first party game studios to reimagine the next generation of games.

“Our team will also be working with external developers to bring all of the bleeding edge Google technology you have seen today available to partner studios big and small.”

The choice of Raymond to lead the way for Google perhaps explains why Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey was the choice for the original ‘Project Stream’ beta test, which brought 1080p gaming to the Google Chrome browser.

Stadia promises to wed gamers, YouTube content creators and developers with a tightly integrated ecosystem. The launch of the platform, which is coming to all devices capable of running a Chrome browser, or via the Chromecast Ultra dongle, will launch later this year.

Are you excited for the Google Stadia gaming platform to arrive in 2019? Or is Google's vision promising more than it can deliver?