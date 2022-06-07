 large image

How to watch Germany vs England free on TV and online in the UK

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Germany vs England: This Nations League game between two old foes is live on free TV in the UK. Here’s how to watch Germany vs England live stream and on TV.

Germany vs England remains one of the most intense rivalries in international football with these two football-obsessed nations repeatedly battling it out at major tournaments down the decades.

England’s triumphs on home soil in 1966 and 2021 bookend a litany of German triumphs that included heartbreaking penalty shootout losses in 1990 and 1966, and the perceived injustice of World Cup 2010.

However, this is the Nations League; the mechanism dreamed up by UEFA to justify having international games when they aren’t really required after a long old season when players’ exploits should entitle them to a rest, rather than turning out for their countries for FOUR glorified friendlies.

Anyhow, it’s still Germany vs England and any game between the two sides conjures up imagery of those bruising encounters on the grandest stages.

England are looking to bounce back after a rare loss, after being turned over by Hungary over the weekend, while the Germans fired back to earn a 1-1 draw with Italy. Both sides have two more Nations Leagues games to play after this one before finally downing tools for a well-earned break.

Here’s how to watch Germany vs England tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Germany vs England kick-off time

Germany vs England kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Tuesday June 7. The game is being played in Munich at Bayern’s Allianz Arena.

How to Germany vs England on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights to show the game, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. This is the only place to watch the game in the UK tonight and coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00pm.

All of England’s Nations League games will be available to watch on Channel 4.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

