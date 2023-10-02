Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live stream and free audio commentary

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to stream Fulham vs Chelsea: The Premier League’s final game of the weekend takes place on Monday night. Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea.

The West London derby is one of the lower profile all-London affairs. Mild mannered Fulham aren’t necessarily renowned for their vociferous fanbase, especially compared to a Chelsea lot partial to starting fights with their own shadows.

An excellent all-in-one ASUS gaming laptop bundle

An excellent all-in-one ASUS gaming laptop bundle

If you want all the gear you’ll need to play PC games wherever you are, including access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, don’t pass up on this brilliant bundle.

  • CCL Computers
  • Was £1,299.97
  • Now £999.99
View Deal

Fulham also have bragging rights heading into this game. Marco Silva’s side have followed-up their successful first season in the Premier League by picking up a healthy 8 points so far this season, compared to only six amassed by the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea, who’d struggled massively in the last calendar year, despite almost a billion pounds spent on transfer fees alone. New boss Mauricio Pochettino’s squad still looks a little unbalanced and the club continues to struggle for goals and an identity.

A win in the local derby tonight might be just the tonic needed to kickstart the season for the two-time European Champions. More dropped points could see Chelsea, a basket case club who had three managers last season, begin to consider another change.

Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Fulham vs Chelsea in the Premier League kicks off at 8:00pm on Monday October 2. The game is being played at Craven Cottage in west London, not too far from Chelsea’s own ground.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea on TV and online

Sky Sports once again has the rights to the Monday Night Football games this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 6:30pm UK time.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Fulham vs Chelsea for free

Talksport has the rights to live commentary on Fulham vs Chelsea You can join the coverage here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

You might like…

Best 4K TV 2023: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Best 4K TV 2023: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best 4K Monitor 2023: Our five favourite high-resolution monitors

Best 4K Monitor 2023: Our five favourite high-resolution monitors

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.