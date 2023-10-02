How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live stream and free audio commentary

How to stream Fulham vs Chelsea: The Premier League’s final game of the weekend takes place on Monday night. Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea.

The West London derby is one of the lower profile all-London affairs. Mild mannered Fulham aren’t necessarily renowned for their vociferous fanbase, especially compared to a Chelsea lot partial to starting fights with their own shadows.

Fulham also have bragging rights heading into this game. Marco Silva’s side have followed-up their successful first season in the Premier League by picking up a healthy 8 points so far this season, compared to only six amassed by the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea, who’d struggled massively in the last calendar year, despite almost a billion pounds spent on transfer fees alone. New boss Mauricio Pochettino’s squad still looks a little unbalanced and the club continues to struggle for goals and an identity.

A win in the local derby tonight might be just the tonic needed to kickstart the season for the two-time European Champions. More dropped points could see Chelsea, a basket case club who had three managers last season, begin to consider another change.

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Fulham vs Chelsea in the Premier League kicks off at 8:00pm on Monday October 2. The game is being played at Craven Cottage in west London, not too far from Chelsea’s own ground.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea on TV and online

Sky Sports once again has the rights to the Monday Night Football games this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 6:30pm UK time.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Fulham vs Chelsea for free

Talksport has the rights to live commentary on Fulham vs Chelsea You can join the coverage here.

