How to watch France vs Morocco on free TV: Stream World Cup semi-final in 4K HDR

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch France vs Morocco in the World Cup semi-final: A date with Messi awaits as France take on surprise package Morocco. Here’s how to watch on free TV and live stream in 4K

After dispensing with England in the quarter-finals, France are closing in on a second straight World Cup final. However, the holders face the might of Morocco in the second semi-final, who are enjoying the tournament of a lifetime.

The first African team to reach a World Cup semi final ousted Portugal and Ronaldo in the quarter-final, Spain in the round of 16 and eliminated Belgium in the group stages. Not a bad resumé! The seemingly limitless energy and infectious enthusiasm has made Morocco a true neutral’s favourite for the tournament in Qatar. Now comes the stiffest test with Mbappe’s France looking ominous once again.

The winners of this one will have to face the weight of destiny as Argentina and Messi seek a first World Cup triumph since 1986. Messi is seeking a crowning glory to his long and storied international career, but France or Morocco will be hoping to slam that door shut in Saturday’s final.

Here’s how to watch France vs Morocco on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

France vs Morocco kick-off time

France vs Morocco kicks-off at 7:00pm UK time on Wednesday December 14 in the second World Cup semi-final of the 2022 tournament. The winner will play Argentina in Sunday night’s final. The loser will play Croatia in the 3rd/4th place play off on Saturday night.

How to watch France vs Morocco live on free TV and online

This game is live on BBC in the UK on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service with coverage starting at 6:30pm UK time.

Is France vs Morocco available to watch in 4K?

Yes, indeed!

The BBC iPlayer is the only place to watch the World Cup in 4K. The Beeb is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K, which details all the ways to stream the tournament.

