How to watch every Messi MLS match in the UK

Lionel Messi’s career in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami is off to a typically hot start. A 94th minute free kick to win his debut on July 21 and another couple on Tuesday night to crown his first start. Did anyone expect anything less?

Next up is the Round of 32 Leagues Cup match on August 2, against a club to be determined. The Leagues Cup is a tournament between teams in the United States’ MLS and Liga MX in Mexico. If Inter stay alive in the tournament, they will have the opportunity to deliver silverware within weeks of Messi’s arrival

Inter Miami won’t return to MLS domestic action until next month. They’re currently bottom of the Eastern Conference. There are 12 regular season games with the possibility of the post-season if Inter Miami could pull themselves out of the basement and get into the top nine of the Eastern Conference.

How to watch Messi play in MLS

The Apple TV app is the place to be. You’ll need an MLS Season Pass subscription in order to watch Lionel Messi’s outings for Inter Miami. Fortunately, new and returning customers can get a one-month free trial of the service. You can redeem the MLS Season Pass trial here.

The other option is to subscribe for MLS Season Pass for 50% off for the rest of the reason (we’re currently just after the half way point of the regular season with playoffs to come). It’s usually £14.99 a month or £99 for the season, so you’ll get a pretty good discount, considering the viewing value of a lot of these games has increased dramatically for the post-All-Star break games.

From here you’ll be able to tune in via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and the Apple TV set top box. You can also watch on the web.

