How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live online and listen for free

Everton vs Arsenal Live Stream: The Toffees host the Gunners as the top flight’s two longest tenured clubs face off on Super Sunday.

The start of the Premier League season has been a familiar tale of woe for Evertonians. Three defeats and a solitary draw from the opening four games has the blues in the relegation zone again.

The club has circled the bowl for the previous two seasons, but many believe this could be the campaign where Everton are flushed from the Premier League after an unbroken streak of 69 consecutive seasons.

Considering the club are scheduled to move into a brand new stadium next year, there are fears the grand opening could take place in the Championship. The only club who’ve remained in the top division longer than Everton are Sunday’s visitors to Goodison Park.

After running Manchester City close in the title race in 2022-23, Arsenal have retooled and are looking to go one better this time.

Mikel Arteta’s team have started the season well with 10 points from 12 and will fully expect to build on the dramatic 3-1 win at home to Manchester United last time out. Can the Toffees pull off an upset and begin to climb the table with a morale boosting win?

Here's how to watch Everton vs Arsenal

Everton vs Arsenal kick-off time

Everton vs Arsenal is the Super Sunday main event and kicks off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday September 17. The game will be played at Goodison Park on Merseyside.

How to Everton vs Arsenal on TV and online

As was ever thus, Sky Sports has the rights to the Sunday 4:30pm Premier League games again this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts after the completion of the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game at 4:00pm.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Everton vs Arsenal for free

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary on Everton vs Arsenal. You can join the coverage here.

