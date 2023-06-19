How to watch England vs North Macedonia for free: Live stream the game on TV and online

How to watch England vs North Macedonia: The Three Lions return home for the final Euro 2024 qualifier before the summer break. Here’s how to watch for free on TV and online.

England remain perfect in the Euro 2024 qualifiers thus far, following Friday night’s win in Malta and have another very winnable game against North Macedonia at Old Trafford tonight.

It’s, mercifully, the final England international of this endless season that included the 6 week winter break for the World Cup in Qatar. That UEFA and the entire international football community felt it at all appropriate for these players to be playing in mid-June leaves a lot to be desired.

Be that as it may, England will be looking to keep that 100% record in tact. Manager Gareth Southgate said at the weekend: “They know the focus for the next 36 hours is this game. Finishing the season well, making sure we’re set on 12 points. We will be in a very healthy position if we do that.”

The tournament finals are being held in Germany next summer.

Here’s how to watch England vs North Macedonia tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs North Macedonia kick-off time

England vs North Macedonia kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday June 19 The game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to England vs North Macedonia on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights to show the game, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. This is the only place to watch the game in the UK tonight and coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00pm.

