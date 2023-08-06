How to watch England vs Nigeria: Lionesses free World Cup stream and channel info

How to watch England vs Nigeria: The Lionesses continue their quest for World Cup glory with a Last 16 game against Nigeria. Here’s how to watch on free TV and online in the UK.

Well, well, well. Things are looking pretty rosy for England all of a sudden. After a slow start in the tournament and tight 1-0 wins against Haiti and Denmark, the Lione,sses exploded into life with a 6-1 thrashing of China in the final group C game to advance as group winners with a 100% record.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 100GB contract is an absolute steal Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be a year old now, but with a modest Z Fold 5 update now around, this deal is an absolute bargain. Mobile Phones Direct

100GB data

£31 a month View Deal

In even better news, some of their key rivals for the World Cup crown have looked well off form. The holders, the United States, have endured a poor start and just scraped through to the last 16. The team have drawn plenty of criticism at home and look far from their dominant best.

Things are even worse for Germany, who’ve gone home after a limp 1-1 draw against South Korea in a game they needed to win. Canada, the Olympic Champions, are out too. So, for the European Champion Lionesses the door is most definitely ajar to add the sport’s biggest prize.

England are now outright favourites for the tournament. But first it’s Nigeria on Monday morning. And it’d be an awful shame to fall at this stage with the chance to progress to the latter stages of the tournament.

Here’s how to watch England vs Nigeria for free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Haiti kick-off time

With the World Cup taking place down under, the kick-off times are going to be a little unconventional. England vs Nigeria kicks off at 8:30am UK time. Hopefully work will oblige and let you watch! Get yourself some breakfast and settle in.

How to England vs Nigeria on TV and online

The entire Women’s World Cup is airing on free to air TV in the UK, which is nice. This game is on BBC 1 and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform with coverage starting at 8:00am ahead of the 8:30am kick off.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.