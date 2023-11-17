How to watch England vs Malta on free TV: Euro 2024 qualifier live stream

How to watch England vs Malta: The Three Lions continue their preparation for next summer’s European Championships with a home game against Malta. Here’s how to tune in for free.

England have already booked their place in Germany for next summer’s Euro 2024 Finals, so tonight’s qualifier against Malta is a tune-up game, of sorts.

Gareth Southgate’s men have won five and drawn one of its six qualification games, while Malta have lost all 7. A high-scoring win is expected in front of a packed crowd at Wembley on Friday night.

The fixture gives the England boss the chance to experiment a little more, with Liverpool star Trent-Alexander Arnold expected to play in midfield again tonight. The talented playmaker is hoping to secure a starting berth in the middle of the park this summer, alongside his great friend Jude Bellingham and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

With Jordan Henderson no longer playing competitive football for a club and Kalvin Phillips barely featuring for Manchester City, there’s a great opportunity for Trent to stake a claim for the shirt. He’ll face competition from Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and the rapidly emerging Cole Parker.

England will close out the Group C action in midweek against Macedonia, so Southgate will be looking to end the group stages on a high.

Here’s how to watch England vs Malta on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Malta kick-off time

England vs Malta kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Friday November 17. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

How to watch England vs Malta on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights to show the game, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. This is the only place to watch the game in the UK and coverage starts on Channel 4 at 4:00pm.

