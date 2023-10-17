How to watch England vs Italy on free TV in the UK

How to watch England vs Italy: After a narrow victory over Australia last Friday, England now face Italy knowing a win will guarantee them a spot at Euro 2024.

With Scotland among a number of nations already qualified for Euro 2024, it’s now England’s chance to book a spot at the tournament taking place in Germany next summer.

After a rotated squad took on Australia, we’d expect Gareth Southgate to field a much stronger 11 against Italy – a team who also need a win to keep alive hopes of qualifying for the tournament they dramatically won in 2021.

Of course, this is a repeat of the Euro 2020 final, which also took place at Wembley. Italy got the win on that night, however there’s been a lot of change since, with the side failing to reach the 2022 World Cup.

England vs Italy kick-off time

England vs Italy kicks off at 7:45 pm UK time on Tuesday, October 17. London’s Wembley Stadium will play host.

How to watch England vs Italy on TV and online

Here’s how to watch England vs Italy on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

This game is being broadcast free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights to show the game, meaning it’ll be live on TV and available via the Channel 4 apps on phones, Android and iOS tablets and the channel’s website.

Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00 pm. There is no 4K or HDR option available, something we have become accustomed to when the BBC has England games available during major tournaments.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.