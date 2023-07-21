How to watch England vs Haiti: Lionesses World Cup free live stream

How to watch England vs Haiti: The Lionesses begin their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign against Haiti on Saturday morning. Here’s how to watch on free TV and online in the UK.

The European Champions begin their quest for the world crown with a Group D opener against Haiti in Brisbane, Australia.

England have never won the Women’s World Cup, but the expectations have never been higher following the glorious summer on home soil in 2022.

The Lionesses are among the favourites for the event, but will need to navigate a group featuring Denmark, China and tomorrow’s opponents Haiti. The Haitians have never played in the tournament before and England are expected to handle business quite comfortably in preparation for the bigger challenges ahead.

“The pressure is always on England. Everyone expects England to win anyway – that was also the case last year – that’s not different now,” said manager Serina Wiegman. “We are here and we have a dream. Of course there is always a chance to win the World Cup and many more countries can win the World Cup I think.”

iPhone 14 Pro Max with Unlimited Data deal Now’s your chance to get an unlimited data contract on the iPhone 14 Pro Max that doesn’t cost an absolute fortune. Mobile Phones Direct

£65 upfront

£50/month View Deal

Here’s how to watch England vs Haiti for free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Haiti kick-off time

With the World Cup taking place down under, the kick-off times are going to be a little unconventional. England vs Haiti kicks off at 10:30am UK time. Get yourself some breakfast and settle in.

How to England vs Haiti on TV and online

The entire Women’s World Cup is airing on free to air TV in the UK, which is nice. This game is on ITV 1 and the ITV X streaming platform with coverage starting at 9:40am ahead of the 10:30am kick off.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.