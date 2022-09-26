 large image

How to watch England vs Germany: Watch the Nations League game on free TV and live stream online

Chris Smith

How to watch England vs Germany for free: The Nations League games continue tonight as England face the old enemy Germany at Wembley. Here’s how to watch and stream on free TV in the UK.

The last time England faced Germany at Wembley, the nation was riding the crest of a wave as the Three Lions roared their way towards the Euro 2020 (it was in 2021 though) Final. More than a year on, the mood has changed.

England haven’t won any of their last five games, including a 1-0 defeat by Italy in Milan on Friday night. That caused relegation from Group A of the Nations League, which is quite the humbling for Gareth Southgate’s side. From being labelled “The One” in the summer of 2021, talk has shifted to the manager’s job being under threat if there isn’t a good showing at the World Cup later this year.

Life comes at you fast at the top.

However, there’s nothing like a win against your greatest historical rival to put a smile back on faces and remove the gloom. Southgate has named a strong side side in the final warm up game before the World Cup in Qatar.

Skipper Harry Kane is leading the line with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in support. Jude Bellingham gets another start, as his star continues to rise, and he will partner Declan Rice and Eric Dier in midfield. Reece James starts at right back alongside Harry Maguire, John Stones and Luke Shaw. Nick Pope is in goal.

Here’s how to watch Italy vs England in the Nations League tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Germany kick-off time

England vs Germany kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Monday September 26. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London, offering England a chance to get back on track in front of home fans.

How to watch England vs Germany on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00pm. All of England’s Nations League games are on Channel 4.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

