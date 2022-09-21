Ted Lasso, Roy Kent, and AFC Richmond are coming to FIFA 23

As rumoured earlier this week, fictional footy coach Ted Lasso and his AFC Richmond squad are coming to FIFA 23 as playable characters.

EA Sports has hooked-up with Warner Brothers to bring the cast of the multi-award-winning Apple TV Plus football series to the final instalment of the famous FIFA franchise.

Gamers will be able to take control of AFC Richmond, across a number of game modes including career mode, kickoff and online seasons, while kits, tifos, and manager items will be available to unlock in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Players from the show, like like Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas will be part of the squad and the home stadium Nelson Road will also be available within the game. Considering that’s Crystal Palace’s Selhurst in real like, it won’t be too much of a stretch for the EA Sports design crew!

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” said Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

“As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters.”

FIFA 23 is also adding women’s club football for the first time in this year’s edition, making it possible to play as some of England’s heroic Euro 2022-winning squad. FIFA purists may not agree with the addition of Lasso, but if Fortnite can introduce characters from every entertainment franchise known to man, why can’t FIFA? FIFA 23 is out on September 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One.

