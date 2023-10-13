Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch England vs Australia on free TV in the UK

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch England vs Australia: The Three Lions face the Socceroos in an international friendly on Friday night. Here’s how to watch in the UK for free.

After a spectacular summer of Ashes cricket and a women’s World Cup semi-final, the England vs Australia rivalry continues to be one of the most fierce in sport.

Friday night’s international friendly at Wembley mightn’t get the blood flowing in the same way, but it’s a great chance for Gareth Southgate’s team to find some form ahead of next week’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home against Italy, which could seal top spot in the group.

England are likely to field a more experimental team against Australia with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in line to make debuts.

“Our mindset has got to be spot on. Equally, we’ve still got a bit of work to do to qualify for a European Championship,” Southgate says. “We have good players and we need to give people opportunities to show what they can do.”

Here’s how to watch England vs Australia on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Australia kick-off time

England vs Australia kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Friday October 14. The national stadium, Wembley, plays host.

How to watch England vs Australia on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights to show the game, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. This is the only place to watch the game in the UK and coverage starts on Channel 4 at 4:00pm.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

