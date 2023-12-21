How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Is the game on TV in the UK?

How to stream Crystal Palace vs Brighton: The Premier League festive action kicks-off early as Palace host Brighton in a big grudge match, but is the game on TV?

It’s Christmas, so the fixtures are a little bit all over the place. We’ve got games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and, controversially, on Christmas Eve this weekend.

The match day kicks off with a good old festive fracas, with Crystal Palace taking on Brighton. Few folks outside of the two fanbases really knows why these two clubs hate each other that much, aside from the slight geographical proximity.

The two clubs’ stadiums are 45 miles away from each other, but the animosity is such that you’d think they played next door to each other.

The rivalry dates back to trouble between the two sets of fans in the 1970s, when both clubs were in the old Division Three (the current League One) and some fiery FA Cup replays. The rivalry is also partially explained by how Brighton got its nickname, the Seagulls, which came via the South Coast club’s fans reacting to chants of “Eagles” from their Palace counterparts.

There have also been some fiery Premier League contests in the modern day game and we expect this one at Selhurst Park to be no different.

Brighton are continuing their rise under Roberto De Zerbi, having topped their Europa League group while earning some decent results in the Premier League. Despite some poor form this season Palace are staying afloat under Roy Hodgson’s wily leadership and earned a point at Man City last time out, from 2-0 down.

Here’s how to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton kick-off time

Crystal Palace vs Brighton in the Premier League kicks-off at 8:00pm on Thursday December 21. The game is being hosted by Palace at Selhurst Park in South London.

How to watch Palace vs Brighton on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to this one. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will air the game with coverage starting at 7:00pm.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Palace vs Brighton

Talksport has the rights to live commentary on the radio. You can join the coverage here.

