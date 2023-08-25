How to watch Chelsea vs Luton on any device: Premier League live stream info

How to watch Chelsea vs Luton: There’s Friday night action in the Premier League and it’s a London (ish) derby between Chelsea and Luton.

Chelsea haven’t had the easiest start to the Premier League season. A hard-fought draw with Liverpool on the opening weekend was followed by a surprise defeat at West Ham last time out.

Now comes a golden opportunity to get a first win of the league season on the board, as newly promoted Luton Town make the short-ish trip down the M1.

After another summer of lavish spending (more fool those who thought those days were over when Roman Abramovic was forced out) and the appointment of the highly-regarded coach Mauricio Pochettino, expectations are once again high for the Stamford Bridge Club.

Whereas Chelsea splashed £115m on new midfield signing Moises Caicedo a couple of weeks back, Luton’s top five summer signings combined amass to around £20 million.

So while the transfer affairs are a great equaliser, promoted sides have shown consistently they can overcome the financial disparity to mix it with the big boys.

Here’s how to watch Luton vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Chelsea vs Luton kick-off time

Chelsea vs Luton is the Friday evening kick off in the Premier League. It’ll kick-off at 8:00pm UK time on August 25. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge in west London

How to Chelsea vs Luton on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to the Friday evening kick-offs in the Premier League again this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for Sky Sports via the Now streaming service for £26 a month with the rate locked in for 12 months. This’ll give you access via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Luton for free

TalkSport has the rights to live commentary on Chelsea vs Luton. You can join the coverage here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.