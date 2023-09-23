How to watch Burnley vs Man United: Kick-off time, live stream and free audio

How to watch Burnley vs Man United: Saturday night’s alright for footy as Burnley host struggling Manchester United in the Premier League. Here’s how to tune in.

There’s two types of football fan in this country: Those who love Manchester United and those who LOVE to see them suffer.

The iPhone 14 is now available on a properly affordable contract A very tempting deal: you can grab an iPhone 14 with an impressive 100GB of data at an affordable £28.99 monthly rate. Mobiles UK

£49 upfront

Just £28.99/month View Deal

That’s why Burnley vs Manchester United in prime time on Saturday night is such an enthralling prospect! United are once again in turmoil having lost three of their first five games in the Premier League, with two wins coming by way of favourable VAR calls.

They lost again in midweek to Bayern Munich, with the 4-3 scoreline flattering Erik Ten Hag’s team massively.

On Sunday comes a tricky visit across Lancashire to face newly-promoted Burnley who picked up their first point of the season on Monday night away at Nottingham Forest in a highly entertaining game.

Burnley are among the favourites to be relegated this season, but on their home patch of Turf Moor on a Saturday night is a tough proposition for a struggling team… and United are certainly struggling.

The man in the Burnley dugout also has previous for doing Manchester United over. Vincent Kompany, formerly of Manchester City, would love nothing more than to add to the misery engulfing Old Trafford.

Here’s how to watch Burnley vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Burnely vs Man United kick-off time

Burnley vs Man United kicks off at 8:00pm on Saturday September 23. The game is being played at Turf Moor in Burnley.

How to Burnley vs Man United on TV and online

So this game is on the new TNT Sports network, formerly known as BT Sport.

Burnley vs Man United coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time on TNT Sports 1.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, your deal may have rolled over. If you’re already a BT customer you can get TNT Sports as part of various different offers, from as little as £15 a month, depending on how you get your broadband, who you like to stream with, and more. You can also watch through the TNT Sports add-on through the Discovery Plus streaming service.

Follow this link to sign up for TNT Sports You can also order through TV providers like BT, Virgin and Sky. There are Discovery Plus apps for mobile, connected TVs and you can also watch online.

How to listen to Burnley vs Man United for free

You can listen to the game for free on Talksport. You can access the live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.