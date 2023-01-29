How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the FA Cup for free

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool: The FA Cup action continues as Brighton host Liverpool. Here’s how to watch on free TV and listen for free.

Liverpool return to the scene of the crime this weekend seeking redemption. Earlier this month Brighton laid a severe beating on the former Premier League and European Champions and current holders of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 3-0 – a result that flattered the reds, in truth – against a rampant Brighton side that continues to impress under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The FA Cup draw brings the opportunity for a measure of redemption for Liverpool, as the club seeks to maintain its grip on the world’s oldest cup competition.

We’re expecting Liverpool to field their strongest team, having not played in midweek and without another game until next weekend. The same goes for Brighton, whose fans will be desperate for the transfer window to close amid speculation over the future of star midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Brighton v Liverpool is one of the most intriguing ties of the weekend and here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Brighton vs Liverpool kicks off at 1:30pm UK time on Sunday January 29. The game is being played at the AmEx Stadium on the south coast and is among 16 games being played in the FA Cup 4th Round this weekend.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live on television and online?

The FA Cup is once again on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

Brighton vs Liverpool is on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 12:45pm UK time. You can watch on traditional television or stream live on the new ITV X app on mobile devices, the web and smart TVs. ITV X replaces ITV Hub and we’re hopeful in the long term it offers a more robust experience for steaming live sports.

How to listen to Brighton vs Liverpool for free

If you can’t watch live, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Brighton v Liverpool audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.