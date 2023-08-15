How to watch Australia vs England for free: Live stream Lionesses semi-final online

How to watch Australia vs England: The Lionesses face co-hosts Australia in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday morning and it’s available on free TV in the UK. Here’s how to watch.

England’s all-conquering women’s team are looking to take another step towards World Cup glory as they take on the co-hosts Australia in Wednesday morning’s semi-final.

There may be no Ashes urn to play for, but there’s the prize of a World Cup final for the victor of this game. And, unlike the men’s and women’s Ashes cricket series this summer, there’s no ties. There has to be a winner, who’ll go on to face Spain in Sunday’s final. The Spanish edged past Sweden during an exciting finish on Tuesday morning.

England have never made it past the World Cup semi-final before and have been eliminated at this stage in each of the last two tournaments. Destiny awaits for the Lionesses. However, the European Champions are likely to face a Matildas team buoyed by a raucous home crowd.

England will also be without star player Lauren James, who completes the second game of the suspension she earned for a red card against Nigeria in the round of 16.

We’re expecting another nail biter here. Here’s how to watch England vs Australia for free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Australia vs England kick-off time

Australia vs England kicks off at 11:00am UK time on Wednesday August 16. The game takes place in Sydney at Stadium Australia (fka the Olympic Stadium).

How to Australia vs England on TV and online

The entire Women’s World Cup is airing on free to air TV in the UK, which is nice. This game is on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform with coverage starting at 10:00am ahead of the 11:00am kick off.

