How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live on TV: Can Burnley stay in the Premier League?

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley in the Premier League: The relegation battle rages on as Burnley look to stay up. Can Burnley avoid the drop? Here’s how to watch Villa vs Burnley in the UK.

A few weeks ago, Burnley looked dead and buried in the battle for Premier League survival. Then the club fired longtime boss Sean Dyche, much to the bemusement of the football watching public.

However, Dyche’s temporary replacement Mike Jackson has revived the North West club’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League. A few recent wins have left Burnley just a point back from fellow strugglers Leeds United, with two games left to play.

Leeds only have one game left, so a win for the Turf Moor outfit tonight would be a giant step towards securing their Premier League future, especially with Leeds in free-fall and struggling to put points on the board. Given the goal difference scenario, four points from the last two games would guarantee another season of Premier League football for Burnley.

Standing in the way is an Aston Villa side seeking to end the season on a high, following mixed results under the management of Steven Gerrard. While the external narrative remains fixed on whether the former Anfield ace can help his former club towards the title, this weekend, that definitely won’t be the focus at Villa Park tonight.

Many Villa players are looking to secure their future with the club, so there’s plenty to play for in the last two games for Gerrard’s squad.

Can Burnley take a giant leap towards safety this evening? Or can Villa give hope to Leeds United heading into the massive season finale on Sunday, which also could also see Everton dragged back into the mire if they drop points against Crystal Palace tonight. Here’s how to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Aston Villa vs Burnley kick-off time

Aston Villa vs Burnley kicks-off at 7:45pm UK time on Thursday May 19. It’ll be played at Villa Park in Birmingham. It’s Villa’s last home game of the season. Elsewhere in the Premier League on Thursday, Everton host Crystal Palace and Chelsea end their home campaign against Leicester City. Neither of those games will be aired live in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Burnley is live on Sky Sports in the UK tonight. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. If you want to watch Everton vs Palace or Chelsea vs Leicester, you’ll be able to tune into highlights, after the Villa/Burnley game on Sky Sports Premier League.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available. Right now you can get a day pass (plus a month of mobile access) for just £5.99.

