How to watch Argentina vs Croatia: Stream Messi vs Modric World Cup semi-final on free TV

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia in the World Cup semi-final: Messi’s date with destiny approaches as Argentina takes on Modric and Croatia. Here’s how to watch on free TV.

So, England are out having lost to France in the quarter-finals. Now the biggest question remaining at the World Cup is whether Lionel Messi, at aged 35, can finally lift the trophy for Argentina?

Argentina survived a huge scare against the Netherlands in the quarters in arguably the most enjoyable game of the tournament thus far. Many are starting to think their name is on the trophy (especially the defeated and somewhat bitter Portuguese side).

However, to under estimate Croatia would be a giant mistake. The Croatians are through to their second straight World Cup semi-final, having ousted tournament favourites Brazil on penalties in the last round. Luka Modric and co. looked done and dusted after Neymar’s extra time opener, but found a way back into the game at the death. The penalty shoot out win was emphatic.

A Brazil vs Argentina semi-final would have been a great spectacle for the neutral, but we’re equally excited about this clash. The winner of this game will play the winner of France vs Morocco in the final.

Here’s how to watch Argentina vs Croatia on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

Get a PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 for this ridiculously low price If you managed to snag a PS5 either before Black Friday or during the sale then this FIFA 23 and extra controller bundle is a must-buy. Amazon

Was £99.99

Now £69.99 View Deal

Argentina vs Croatia kick-off time

Argentina vs Croatia kicks-off at 7:00pm UK time on Tuesday December 13 in the first World Cup semi-final of the 2022 tournament. France vs Morocco is played tomorrow, while the final is on Saturday night.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on ITV One and the ITV X steaming service with coverage starting at 6:15pm UK time. ITV X has now replaced ITV Hub.

Is Argentina vs Croatia available to watch in 4K?

Unfortunately not. Despite ITV investing in a brand new streaming service, it won’t be showing the game in 4K.

The BBC iPlayer is the only place to watch the World Cup in 4K. The Beeb is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K, which details all the ways to stream the tournament.