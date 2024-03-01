How to watch AEW Revolution: Stream Sting’s last match in the UK

How to watch Sting’s last match in the UK: AEW Revolution 2024 is this weekend and it’ll mark the end of one of the most legendary careers in wrestling history. Here’s how to watch in the UK.

All Elite Wrestling takes to the legendary Grensboro Colloseum in North Carolina this weekend as the pro wrestling world says goodbye to a legend.

“The Icon” Sting will step between the ropes as a wrestler for the final time in a career spanning almost forty years. He and Darby Allin will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in what’s likely to be the main event of the show.

£50 off upfront cost on Galaxy S24 contract with 100GB data The Galaxy S24 is £29 upfront and £29 upfront for 100GB of data on the iD Mobile network at Mobiles UK. That’s £50 off the upfront cost. Mobiles UK

100GB data, £29 upfront

£29 a month View Deal

While Sting hanging up his boots will be the newsmaking event of this show, there’s a stellar card for AEW fans to look forward to on Sunday night.

Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy, Christian Cage, and Eddie Kingston will all defend their respective championships during the show, while Britain’s Will Ospreay will make his debut as a full-time member of the AEW roster.

Here’s the advertised card for the show:

Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland (AEW World Championship)

Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia (TNT Championship)

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong (International Championship)

Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson (Continental Championship)

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

All-Star Scramble match. Winner gets a shot at the world title

So here’s how to watch the AEW Revolution event on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

AEW Revolition UK start time

AEW Revolution is in the traditional Sunday night slot in the United States. That means late start time for Brits on Sunday Night. The free pre-show starts at 7pm Eastern, while the main pay-per-view card begins at 8:00pm.

In the UK, that’ll be midnight and 1am respectively.

How to watch the AEW Revolution in the UK

If you were hoping to watch this for free later in the week via ITV (AEW’s UK broadcast partner), unfortunately that was just a one-off for the All-Out show at Wembley Stadium in 2023.

If you want to watch AEW Revolution 2024 legally, you’re going to have to fork over some cash. The PPV event is going to be on Triller (formerly FITE TV) in the UK.

If you’re an AEW Plus member (which costs $7.99 a month), you’ll get the event for $19.99 (around £16) If you’d just like to pay for the standalone AEW Revolution 2024 stream, it’ll cost you $24.99 (around £20).

All of the information you need to sign up or purchase the PPV can be found here at Triller

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.