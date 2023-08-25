How to watch AEW All In at Wembley Stadium for free: Live stream, card and start time

How to watch AEW All In: The biggest pro wrestling show in Britain in more than 30 years happens this weekend, with 80,000 expected at Wembley for AEW All In. Here’s how to watch live and for free.

All Elite Wrestling, aka AEW, could sell out the mighty Wembley this weekend as it brings its WWE alternative to the UK for the first time. As of this week, the company says 80k tickets have been sold for the show, which is the biggest to hit these shores since WWF’s SummerSlam 1992.

Apple Watch SE 2 creeps below £200 The price is right on this refurbished Apple Watch SE 2 at Amazon. You can save over £100 right now, with a 1-year guarantee Amazon

Save £100.60

Now £198.40 View Deal

AEW’s roster of stars features veteran names familiar to WWE fans, like Chris Jericho, Sting, and CM Punk (as well as others now going by different names!), but also a cohort of incredible wrestlers who rose to prominence through the independent scene to find stardom within the upstart promotions. The likes of MFJ, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, the Young Bucks, “Hangman Adam” Page and Kenny Omega, for instance.

All of the above are scheduled to be part of Sunday night’s huge event and AEW has put together a decent line-up of matches for the UK fans, with homegrown stars Saraya (AKA Paige in WWE) and Will Ospreay in big bouts on the night.

The show will be headlined by the match for the AEW World Championship between the unlikely couple of MJF and Adam Cole. The big question is, which of these notorious snakes in the grass will revert to type and turn on the other?

You’ll find details of the full card below, as well as details on how to watch the event as it happens and then for free after the fact on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

AEW All In 2023 card

AEW has built a stacked card for the event, which could be subject to late changes. There are some rumours that injuries and legal issues for the talent may yet cause some reshuffling. Here’s the card as of Friday night.

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole – AEW World Championship match

CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe – ‘Real World Championship’ match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker – AEW Women’s World Championship match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage – Coffin match

Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Juice Robinson, Jay White, and Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, and Ortiz – Stadium Stampede match

House of Black vs The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn – AEW Trios Championship match

Jack Perry vs HOOK – FTW Championship match

AEW All In 2023 start time time

The main card is scheduled to begin at 6pm UK time on Sunday August 27. However, the Zero Hour preview show begins at 5pm. This will feature a Ring of Honor tag team championship match as MJF and Adam Cole seek to capture the gold ahead of their one-on-one match later that night. They’ll take on the reigning ROH tag champs Aussie Open. You’ll find Zero Hour here or below

How to watch AEW All In 2023 on pay-per-view

If you’re in the UK, you can buy AEW All In 2023 event exclusively on Fite TV. The event costs $19.99 (around £16), or is $15.99 if you’re an AEW Plus member. You can purchase the event from Fite TV here.

Once purchased, you’ll be able to watch online, or via the dedicated Fite TV apps for Apple, Google, Amazon and Roku platforms.

How to watch AEW All In 2023 for free in the UK

If you don’t feel like forking out to watch the event live, you’ll be able to tune in for free next week on ITV 4 in the UK, TV listings have All In 2023 scheduled for Thursday August 31 from 9:00pm UK time. That’ll be available via traditional TV and via the ITV website and apps.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.