How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Champions League semi-final live stream

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan: The Champions League semi-final is a Milan Derby! AC Milan host Inter Milan in the first leg tonight. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

The Champions League is about taking on the finest the continent has to offer, but when one city hosts two of the most illustrious clubs, things can end up a little closer to home.

The two Milan clubs face off in the second Champions League semi-final with both legs to be played at the old San Siro Stadium where both clubs play their home games. Tonight AC Milan, the six times winners, are playing host as they seek a first final appearance since 2007.

It’s been a tough few years on the comeback trail for AC Milan. They spent a few years in the Europa League and were eliminated in the group stages of the CL last season. A return to the final, just a year later, would be a remarkable achievement.

They’ve already taken out the newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli in the quarter-finals and eliminating their city rivals would be the real sweet sauce.

Inter last won the tournament under Jose Mourinho in 2010, but haven’t been past the quarter-finals since. However, they have progressed past a group that contained Barcelona. The last 16 and quarter-finals saw Internazionale dispense of the Portuguese pair of Benfica and Sporting.

The reward for the side that progresses here, is a date in Istanbul with Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Here’s how to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the Champions League on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan kick-off time

AC Milan vs Inter Milan kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday May 10. The game is being played at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live commentary here.

