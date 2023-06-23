How and when can I stream Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City at home?

When will Asteroid City be available to stream at home? The new Wes Anderson film just arrived in cinemas but when will we be able to enjoy the film at home?

Wes Anderson’s whimsical and quirky motion pictures have become true cinematic event movies and many are saying Asteroid City is his best yet. Asteroid City was released in cinemas today with a typically brilliant ensemble cast of stars.

This time the writer/director of The French Dispatch and Moonrise Kingdom has enlisted the likes of Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Maya Hawke, joining familiar faces like Scarlett Johansson and Adrien Brody.

The film is set in the 1950s with a sci-fit theme to frame the usual comedy drama. It’s set in a town hosting a space convention, but when an actual alien shows up, lives of the characters within the three overlapping plot lines are predictably thrown into chaos.

The film’s official cinematic release is today. That’s Friday June 23. The film received an epic standing overreaction when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last month so expect this one to be available on the big screen for a while before it hits the home market.

It’s a Universal Pictures film, which means the streaming home will more than likely be NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

In the past, Universal films have arrived on Peacock 45 days after the launch in cinemas. That would put the launch date for Peacock subscribers in early August, but there’s no clarity as yet. Unversal may wait longer.

Peacock is a US streaming service, but it’s also available to Sky subscribers in the United Kingdom, but there isn’t pure synergy between the streaming libraries and launch dates. So it’s difficult to make predictions about the UK streaming arrangements.

We can also expect Universal to offer Asteroid City for Premium VoD, meaning you’ll be able to pay above the odds to watch it at home. That means it’ll be available for a while on the usual platforms, before it hits the streaming platform du jour. We’ll keep you posted on the launch date.

Asteroid City trailer