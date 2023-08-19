How to stream Spurs vs Man United live online on any device or listen for free

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: The Premier League Saturday evening kick-off features two of its grandest old clubs. Here’s how to watch Spurs vs United.

So, a point for Tottenham Hotspur and a win for Manchester United in their opening games of the Premier League season.

For Spurs, it was perhaps a decent point In their first Premier League encounter of the post-Harry Kane era. They survived a difficult trip to Brentford to come away with a 2-2 draw.

Man United may have three points in the bag following a 1-0 win at home to Wolves on Monday night, but the performance was far from convincing and the Red Devils somehow survived a stoppage time penalty appeal from the visitors. The decision not to award the pen caused the ref and VAR in question to be dropped from this weekend’s fixtures.

Anyway, it was ever thus.

Sky Broadband Superfast Deal Sky’s Superfast package is a great entry-level option that nabs you average download speeds of 36Mbps for just £26/month for 18-months. Sky

36Mbps average speeds

Just £26/month View Deal

This weekend’s fixture is an intriguing prospect. Expectations could be much lower for Spurs fans this season, given Kane’s departure. However, the new manager Ange Postecoglou has impressed fans so far and splashy new signing James Madison had two assists at the weekend.

Man United are looking to improve on a third placed finish in Erik Ten Hag’s first season in charge, but they’ll need to improve significantly to take three points this weekend.

Here’s how to watch Tottenham vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Spurs vs Man United kick-off time

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United is the early-evening kick off in the Premier League. It’ll kick-off at 5:30pm UK time on Saturday August 19. The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

How to Spurs vs Man United on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to the Saturday evening kick-offs in the Premier League again this season. You can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 5:00pm UK time.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for Sky Sports via the Now streaming service for £26 a month with the rate locked in for 12 months. This’ll give you access via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Spurs vs Man United for free

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary on Spurs vs Man United. You can join the coverage at 5:30pm here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.