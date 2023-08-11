How to stream Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live on new TNT Sports channel

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: The Premier League is back and last year’s runners up open their campaign against Forest at home. Here’s how to watch live online.

Can Arsenal go one better this year and secure a first league title in 20 years? The Gunners made most of the running last season only to be overhauled by the Man City juggernaut in the final few weeks of the season.

But there’s plenty of cause for optimism among The Emirates’ faithful. Mikel Arteta’s young side will have gained vital experience from coming so close and it’s often said you have to lose one before you win one. Plus the North London club have significantly strengthened the squad with the signings of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber.

TNT Sports for only £12 a month If you love watching live sports, and are already a BT customer, then you’ll love this special, one-week-only offer from BT on their package which includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and Discovery+. BT

No upfront cost

£12 a month View Deal

Many are tipping Arsenal for the title but first comes the small matter of the curtain raiser against Nottingham Forest. The East Midlands club will be keen to avoid the sleepless nights of a relegation battle this time around and fully establish themselves as a force in the top flight.

Manager Steve Cooper managed to keep Forest up last year despite long spells in the drop zone and a haphazard transfer strategy that saw the manager having to sort through literally dozens of new players to find his starting XI.

All in all, this promises to be an exciting fixture between two of English football’s most renowned clubs. Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

The first Saturday lunchtime game of the season kicks off at 12:30pm UK time. The game will be played at The Emirates Stadium in North London.

How to Arsenal vs Forest on TV and online

Previously, the Saturday lunchtime kick-offs have been on BT Sport. However, BT Sport has now been rebranded as TNT Sports, following a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, your deal may have rolled over. If you’re already a BT customer you can get TNT Sports for just £12 a month with the offer below.

Everyone else can follow this link to sign up for TNT Sports via the Discovery Plus Premium Plan for £29.99 a month. You can also order through TV providers like BT, Virgin and Sky. There are Discovery Plus apps for mobile, connected TVs and you can also watch online.

